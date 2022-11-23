Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,328 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Everest Re Group worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RE. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 334.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

RE stock opened at $327.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.55 and its 200-day moving average is $279.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $337.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,369 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

