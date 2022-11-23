BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 309,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,677,984 shares.The stock last traded at $1.99 and had previously closed at $1.94.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77.
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
