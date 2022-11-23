BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 309,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,677,984 shares.The stock last traded at $1.99 and had previously closed at $1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BRF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BRF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.