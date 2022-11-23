British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Panmure Gordon

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BTLCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 700 ($8.28) to GBX 530 ($6.27) in a report on Friday, September 16th. HSBC raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. AlphaValue lowered shares of British Land to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.00.

British Land Stock Performance

BTLCY stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. British Land has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

