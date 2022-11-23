Brokerages Set Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) PT at $39.67

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KIGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kion Group from €42.00 ($42.86) to €43.70 ($44.59) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kion Group from €83.00 ($84.69) to €75.00 ($76.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Kion Group from €68.00 ($69.39) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $28.64.

About Kion Group

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Kion Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.