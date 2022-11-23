Brokerages Set Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) PT at $5.87

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.87.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.40 ($5.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.50 ($5.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.0136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 109.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 23.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 22.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 32.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 350,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 86,007 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 63,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

