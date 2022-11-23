Brokerages Set Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Price Target at $50.60

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 322.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWN opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.55. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 74.62%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

