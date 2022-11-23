Brokerages Set ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) PT at $10.33

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ONTF shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ON24 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 6.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 229.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 55.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONTF opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. ON24 has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

