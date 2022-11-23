Brokers Set Expectations for CuriosityStream Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for CuriosityStream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.93) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.14). Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CuriosityStream’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of CURI stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $74.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CuriosityStream by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17,961 shares in the last quarter. Signify Wealth increased its position in CuriosityStream by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 11.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

