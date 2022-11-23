Brookfield Asset Management Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,615 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 266% compared to the typical volume of 1,261 put options.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock worth $117,322,892 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,709,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,290,000 after acquiring an additional 128,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,257 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,878 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,642,000 after purchasing an additional 272,990 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,766,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.9 %

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

BAM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.11. 51,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,290. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.