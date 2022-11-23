Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $240.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.34% from the company’s current price.
BURL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. William Blair began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.11.
Burlington Stores Price Performance
NYSE BURL opened at $189.96 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $304.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Burlington Stores by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.