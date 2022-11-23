Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $240.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.34% from the company’s current price.

BURL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. William Blair began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.11.

NYSE BURL opened at $189.96 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $304.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.56.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Burlington Stores by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

