Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.77-$4.07 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $189.96 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $304.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.56. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

