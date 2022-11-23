Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.77-$4.07 EPS.
Burlington Stores Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $189.96 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $304.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.56. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.