Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.77-$4.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.45-2.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $177.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.11.

BURL opened at $189.96 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $304.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $246,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

