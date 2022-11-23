Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) Price Reaches $0.0437 on Major Exchanges

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. During the last seven days, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market cap of $120.67 million and $29.17 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.40 or 0.08621234 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00468713 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,765.19 or 0.28760669 BTC.

About Business Platform Tomato Coin

Business Platform Tomato Coin launched on November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. The official website for Business Platform Tomato Coin is bptckr.com.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

