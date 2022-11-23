Business Platform Tomato Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $27.08 Million (BPTC)

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a total market capitalization of $120.67 million and $27.08 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0435 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.36 or 0.08730854 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00470055 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.45 or 0.28839770 BTC.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin launched on November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. The official message board for Business Platform Tomato Coin is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. The official website for Business Platform Tomato Coin is bptckr.com.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

