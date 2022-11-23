Cactus, Inc. (WHD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on December 15th

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

Cactus has a payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cactus to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

WHD stock opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average of $44.50.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cactus during the third quarter worth approximately $391,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth $2,334,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Cactus by 36.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Cactus by 316.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 57,489 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

