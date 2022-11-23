Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stake Reduced by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,650 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment comprises 1.0% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Caesars Entertainment worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,045,000 after buying an additional 2,206,419 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 389,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after acquiring an additional 119,325 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 42,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.72. 9,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,770,061. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $97.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.19.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

