Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,803,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 793,433 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.31% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $2,151,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.86. The stock had a trading volume of 37,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,151. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.45. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

