Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Trading 4.7% Higher

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.57. 143,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,460,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CANO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cano Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.11.

Cano Health Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $766.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54.

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

About Cano Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANO. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cano Health by 71.1% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 10,008,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,835,000 after buying an additional 4,158,489 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cano Health by 133.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cano Health by 215.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,310 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cano Health by 8,402.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,913,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,548 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Cano Health by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,162,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,380 shares during the period. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

