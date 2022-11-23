Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303,398 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 10,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 113,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,791,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $90.27 and a 12-month high of $162.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.50.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

