CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Downgraded by HSBC

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $1.45.
CapitaLand India Trust Price Performance
ACNDF opened at 0.87 on Wednesday.
About CapitaLand India Trust
