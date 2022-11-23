CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Downgraded by HSBC

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDFGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $1.45.

Ascendas India Trust (a-iTrust) was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in August 2007 as the first Indian property trust in Asia. Its principal objective is to own income-producing real estate used primarily as business space in India. a-iTrust may also develop and acquire land or uncompleted developments primarily to be used as business space, with the objective of holding the properties upon completion.

