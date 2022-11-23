Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
CFFN opened at $8.24 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12.
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.20. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,405,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,364,000 after purchasing an additional 208,649 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,559,368 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,286,000 after acquiring an additional 143,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,526,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,874,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,939,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,599,000 after acquiring an additional 263,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,419,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after acquiring an additional 364,139 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.
