Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

CFFN opened at $8.24 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.20. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

In other news, Director James G. Morris purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,995 shares in the company, valued at $393,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,150 shares of company stock worth $80,374. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,405,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,364,000 after purchasing an additional 208,649 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,559,368 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,286,000 after acquiring an additional 143,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,526,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,874,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,939,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,599,000 after acquiring an additional 263,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,419,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after acquiring an additional 364,139 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.