Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.53

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and traded as low as $3.97. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 110,057 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $103.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 4.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

About Capricor Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

