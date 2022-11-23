Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Citigroup

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $38.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 322.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

CRBU stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $534.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.81. Caribou Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83.

In other news, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $485,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,101.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $485,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,101.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

