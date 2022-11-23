Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €132.90 ($135.61) and last traded at €132.65 ($135.36). Approximately 99,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €131.60 ($134.29).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €167.00 ($170.41) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($198.98) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($137.76) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €117.93 and a 200 day moving average of €122.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion and a PE ratio of 47.21.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

