Carmignac Gestion Buys 36,913 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,913 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Workday by 10.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $4,187,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $9,528,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at $61,579,414.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Stock Up 1.6 %

Workday stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.57. 11,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,428. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.18 and its 200 day moving average is $153.22. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $285.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Guggenheim raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.48.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.