Carmignac Gestion Buys 52,074 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,074 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $19,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Waste Management stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.28.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

