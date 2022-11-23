Carmignac Gestion Has $140.10 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 601,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,714 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up 3.0% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.33% of Constellation Brands worth $140,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.43.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,706,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,205,624. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.80. 8,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,717. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 822.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,032.29%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

