Carmignac Gestion Sells 2,660 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Carmignac Gestion lowered its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 134.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 19.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 22.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.45. The stock had a trading volume of 83,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,732. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.23 and a 200-day moving average of $125.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $171.87.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.88.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

