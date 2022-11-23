Carmignac Gestion Sells 8,291 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Carmignac Gestion lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,977 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,291 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe Price Performance

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE traded up $6.21 on Wednesday, hitting $337.09. 42,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612,376. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $694.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.78. The stock has a market cap of $156.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

