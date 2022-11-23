CBET Token Price Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One CBET Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CBET Token has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. CBET Token has a market cap of $89.43 million and approximately $0.98 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.50 or 0.08687882 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00473594 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,787.51 or 0.29076075 BTC.

About CBET Token

CBET Token’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official website is www.cbet.money. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CBET Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000008 USD and is up 4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBET Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBET Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

