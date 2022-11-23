CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Cut to “Hold” at Daiwa Capital Markets

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Performance

CDL Hospitality Trusts stock remained flat at $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.

Get CDL Hospitality Trusts alerts:

CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.

Receive News & Ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.