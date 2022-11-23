CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Cut to “Hold” at Daiwa Capital Markets

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Performance
CDL Hospitality Trusts stock remained flat at $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile
