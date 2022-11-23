CEEK VR (CEEK) One Day Volume Reaches $15.13 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0963 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $77.61 million and $15.13 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,461.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010576 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00041152 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006041 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021589 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00232789 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09679288 USD and is up 3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $16,455,993.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.