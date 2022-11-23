CEEK VR Reaches Market Capitalization of $77.67 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $77.67 million and approximately $16.28 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0964 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09339781 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $14,125,002.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

