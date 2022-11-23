Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.85 and last traded at $99.28. 29,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,165,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Celsius from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.14.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,759,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $860,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.