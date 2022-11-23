Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.00 million-$335.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $330.74 million.

CERT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.14.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. Certara has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $177,749.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,860.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 58.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,755,000 after buying an additional 1,183,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Certara by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,466,000 after acquiring an additional 626,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Certara by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 516,441 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Certara by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,006,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 343,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Certara during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,281,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

