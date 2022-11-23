CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 74,834 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of CF Industries worth $37,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $286,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 528.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CF opened at $109.68 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.25 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

