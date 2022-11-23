CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235,323 shares during the quarter. CGI makes up 3.1% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.52% of CGI worth $99,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam increased its position in CGI by 231.6% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CGI by 1,167.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of CGI by 795.1% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Desjardins boosted their target price on CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.05.

CGI Stock Down 0.8 %

CGI Company Profile

NYSE GIB traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,675. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $89.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

