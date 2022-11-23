Chain (XCN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16.63 Million

Chain (XCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Chain has a market cap of $913.18 million and approximately $16.63 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Chain has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.15 or 0.08649806 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00469727 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,738.38 or 0.28819685 BTC.

Chain Profile

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official message board is blog.chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chain is chain.com.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom "issuance programs." Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by "control programs." These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts."

