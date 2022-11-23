ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Down to $31.84

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.84, but opened at $30.90. ChampionX shares last traded at $31.18, with a volume of 4,777 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHX. Barclays downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.64.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $379,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,894.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,733,135 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHX. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in ChampionX by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 58,787 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,837,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,414,000. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChampionX

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.