Charles Theuer Acquires 13,900 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) CEO Charles Theuer bought 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $19,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,266.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charles Theuer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Charles Theuer bought 6,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $9,540.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Charles Theuer acquired 5,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $8,850.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Charles Theuer bought 5,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $8,350.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Charles Theuer purchased 5,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $8,800.00.

TCON stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 970,224 shares during the period. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

