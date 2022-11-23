Charles Theuer Acquires 13,900 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) CEO Charles Theuer bought 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $19,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,266.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Charles Theuer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Charles Theuer bought 6,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $9,540.00.
- On Friday, October 7th, Charles Theuer acquired 5,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $8,850.00.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Charles Theuer bought 5,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $8,350.00.
- On Thursday, September 22nd, Charles Theuer purchased 5,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $8,800.00.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5 %
TCON stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $3.79.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
