Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 457,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

