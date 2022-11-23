Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 0.3 %

CVR stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.02. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter worth $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.