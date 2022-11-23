Choate Investment Advisors Acquires New Stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BFS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Saul Centers by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Saul Centers by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Saul Centers by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Saul Centers by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Saul Centers from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.03%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

