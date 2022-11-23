Choate Investment Advisors Cuts Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SCHO opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average is $48.81.

