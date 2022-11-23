Choate Investment Advisors Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.98 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $130.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day moving average of $112.39.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.