Choate Investment Advisors Sells 6,054 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,719 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in First Solar were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 22,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $167.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.52 and a beta of 1.26. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $168.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $80,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,684.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on First Solar from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on First Solar from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.96.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

