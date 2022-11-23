Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.20

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.20 and traded as high as C$14.42. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$14.35, with a volume of 292,735 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHP.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.14.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.86.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.