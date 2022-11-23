Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Shares Down 2.3%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 25,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 360% from the average daily volume of 5,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHRRF. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.