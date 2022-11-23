Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $33,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.73.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $213.02 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.48. The company has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

