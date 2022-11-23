CIBC Increases George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$204.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$193.00 to C$204.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WN. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$197.00 to C$203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$183.67.

George Weston Price Performance

TSE:WN traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$164.86. 90,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$148.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$151.19. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$130.81 and a 1 year high of C$165.97. The company has a market cap of C$23.86 billion and a PE ratio of 14.80.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

